Arsenal Close The Gap As Luton Grab A Big Win

Arsenal survived a late scare to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to just two-points last night.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka found the net in a 2-1 win away to Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa’s almost year-long unbeaten league streak was ended by a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

Everton’s scoreless draw away to Fulham saw them slump into the drop-zone.

Michael Olise’s strike may have saved Roy Hodgson’s job at Crystal Palace, securing a 3-2 win at home to Sheffield United.

Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene was on target for Luton Town in their 4-0 win over Brighton which saw them climb out of the bottom three.

The Corkman says he was delighted with his goal, and his overall performance.

Arsenal’s fellow title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City are both in action tonight.

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

And Man City welcome Burnley.