Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal Close The Gap As Luton Grab A Big Win

Jan 31, 2024 10:38 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal Close The Gap As Luton Grab A Big Win
Share this article

Arsenal survived a late scare to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to just two-points last night.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka found the net in a 2-1 win away to Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa’s almost year-long unbeaten league streak was ended by a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

Advertisement

Everton’s scoreless draw away to Fulham saw them slump into the drop-zone.

Michael Olise’s strike may have saved Roy Hodgson’s job at Crystal Palace, securing a 3-2 win at home to Sheffield United.

Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene was on target for Luton Town in their 4-0 win over Brighton which saw them climb out of the bottom three.

Advertisement

The Corkman says he was delighted with his goal, and his overall performance.

Arsenal’s fellow title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City are both in action tonight.

Advertisement

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

And Man City welcome Burnley.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
FAI Still Hopeful On Carsley
SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh Confirmed
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí advising motorist to take alternative route following crash on N22 road
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
FAI Still Hopeful On Carsley
SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh Confirmed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus