Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal against Man City today

Oct 8, 2023 09:36 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal against Man City today
Share this article

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been playing down the absence of influential midfielder Rhodri this weekend.

The defending champions take on last year's runners up Arsenal at 4:30pm in the Premier League.

The two sides went head to head in the title race last season.

Advertisement

Guardiola admits he would prefer to have his suspended Spanish player involved but believes the squad can cope

There are 3 games down for decision at 2pm this afternoon.

Brighton play host to Liverpool, Aston Villa travel to Wolves and West Ham clash with Newcastle.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry lady crowned World coastal rowing champion
Advertisement
Ladies County football finals down for decision today
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €2 million
Gardaí appeal for information following fatal collision in Duagh
Kerry lady crowned World coastal rowing champion
Kingdom rowers in World finals today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus