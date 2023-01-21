Advertisement
Sport

Andy Murray's valiant efforts come to an end

Jan 21, 2023 12:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Andy Murray's valiant efforts come to an end
Andy Murray's courageous run at the Australian Open is over, after losing in four sets to Roberto Bautista Agut.

The three-time Grand Slam champion went into the match having been on court for 10 hours for his two wins at the tournament, and having finished at gone 4am on Thursday.

There are no British players left in the singles, as Dan Evans lost to Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic battled through injury to beat Grigor Dimitrov.

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic was among the other winners.

