Amnesty International says reports of an imminent Qatari bid for Manchester United should be a "wake up call" for the Premier League's rules on ownership.

The group believes a takeover would be an attempt to "sports wash" the Gulf state's image, because of its human rights record.

The Daily Mail claims a bid's coming, with the Glazer family wanting 6-billion-pounds for the club.

Kaveh Solhekol reports