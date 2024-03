Donegal are the Division 2 football league champions after outlasting Armagh by 15 points to 14

There are also three hurling league finals this afternoon.

Laois have defeated Carlow in the Division 2A final by 2-22 to 1-12.

Advertisement

It's the O'Moore County who lead by 9 points to 8 at half time.

Mayo are the 3A champions after beating Sligo by 3-19 to 3-16.

Meanwhile Warwickshire got the better of Fermanagh in the 3B final by 1-18 to 1-13.