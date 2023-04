Mark Selby came through a late night epic with Mark Allen to book his spot in today's World Snooker Championship final.

The four-time champion eventually got past the Northern Irishman 17-15 at just before 1am in Sheffield.

He'll face Luca Brecel - who produced the biggest comeback of all-time in his semi at the Crucible.

The Belgian overturned a 14-5 deficit to beat China's Si Jiahui 17-15.