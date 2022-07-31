All-Ireland Intermediate honours for Laois while Juniors is drawn

Laois survived a late fightback from Wexford to take the Ladies All-Intermediate football decider by 1-13 to 1-11.
Antrim and Fermanagh played out a 1-13 all draw in the Junior final to head for a replay on the 13th of August.
