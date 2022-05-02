All Ireland glory for the Kingdom

Spa set dancers have won at the All Ireland Finals of Scor Na nOg.

The national champions are Darragh Brosnan, Diarmuid O Donovan, Oisin O Sullivan, Colm O Connor, Isabel Waters, Grace O Connor, Roisin O Sullivan, Aoife O Donoghue and Laura Fleming.

The curtain came down on Scor Na nOg activites as GAA Counties from across the Country descended upon the fantastic I. N. E. C, Killarney venue.

Now in its 53rd year;(Started in 1969) Scor continues to be a fantastic outlet for G A A members to gather and celebrate all that is good in our, music, song, dance, novelty and storytelling traditions; it was wonderful to see so many happy faces in the 1300 attendance on the day that once again enjoyed the many marvellous talented performers on stage.

Kerry were honoured to have 2 more acts representing the County: Tralee Parnells-Donnacha Buttimer, Oisin O Sullivan, Dan Moloney and Brian Reidy- in the Quiz and the Glenflesk Ballad Group of Abby Cronin, Muireann Healy, Eilís Mullane, Aoise O'Donoghue and Molly O'Donoghue.

All the winners on the day were then presented with their All Ireland Scor Na Nog medals by Chathaoirleach Choiste Naisiunta Scor; Tomas Muiri in the absence of Uachtaran C L G Labhras Mac Carthaigh who was otherwise engaged.

All Ireland winners were;

Figure Dancing - Newcastle County Tipperary.

Solo Singing –Sarah Ni Chaonaill, Chainn na nGaeil, Meath.

Storytelling/Recitation - Dylan Corry - Cooraclare County Clare.

Ballad Group Ghleann an Iolair, Derry

Novelty Act - St. James's County Cork.

Instrumental Music Naomh Eanna , Omaigh, Tyrone

Set Dancing - Spa County Kerry.

Question Time Naomh Columba, Donegal