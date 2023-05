The All Ireland Football Championship group stages continue this afternoon.

First up, Cork take on Mickey Harte's Louth at 3pm in Pairc Tailteann.

That's followed by the meeting of Westmeath and Armagh at 4:45pm.

There's an all Ulster affair at Celtic Park as Derry play host to Monaghan at 7pm.

Elsewhere Offaly and Carlow will battle it out for the Joe McDonagh Cup final at Croke Park this afternoon.

Throw in at headquarters is at 4:45pm.