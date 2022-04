Keith O’Neill scored 1-2 as All Ireland champions Offaly advanced to the Leinster under-20 football semi-finals.

The Faithful beat Carlow 4-13 to 6-points last night.

Offaly will play Kildare in next week’s semi-finals, with the young Lilywhites edging out Laois.

While Dublin beat Westmeath 1-15 to 1-10, and they’ll face either Longford or Meath in the semi-finals.