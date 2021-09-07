Aaron Connolly out of tonight’s World Cup qualifier with Serbia

Aaron Connolly is out of tonight’s World Cup qualifier with Serbia.
The Brighton forward is nursing an injury, and hasn’t been included in Stephen Kenny’s matchday squad.
Kick-off is at 7.45.
