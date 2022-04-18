9 games in League today

There are 5 games down for decision in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division today.

First up Shelbourne look to build on their victory over Derry City as they face Dublin rivals Bohemians at 3pm.

That's followed by the meeting of UCD and St Patrick's Athletic at 5pm.

At 6, it's a North West Derby as Finn Harps play host to Sligo Rovers while an hour later it's defending champions Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk.

The final game of the day sees Derry travel to Drogheda for a 7:45pm kick off at Head in the Game Park.

There are 4 games on in the First Division as well.

A Munster Derby gets underway at 2pm with Waterford meeting Cork City.

Longford Town make the trip to Bray Wanderers at 3:30pm.

At 7:45, Treaty United host Wexford FC and it's a battle of the bottom two as Cobh Ramblers take on Athlone Town.