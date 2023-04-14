5 changes to Munster team

The Munster team has been named for tomorrow’s URC Round 17 clash against Stormers at DHL Stadium in Cape Town (5.15pm Irish time/6.15pm local).

There are five changes to the side that were beaten by Sharks in Durban two weeks ago.

Loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman has recovered from a thigh injury and makes his first appearance since December in an all-changed front row.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron and tighthead prop Stephen Archer also come into the pack along with flanker Alex Kendellen.

There is one change to the backline as Conor Murray starts at scrum-half.

RG Snyman makes his second start in-a-row and his first URC start since his Munster debut in August 2020.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Calvin Nash, who made his 50th appearance last time out, and Shane Daly on either flank.

Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch continue their centre partnership with Murray and Jack Crowley in the half-backs.

Loughman, Barron and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Snyman in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox, Ben Healy and Keith Earls come into the squad as replacements.

Earls is in line for his 199th Munster appearance and his first since the win in Ulster on New Year’s Day after recovering from a calf injury.

On the injury front, Dave Kilcoyne was not available for selection this week.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.

Ireland under 20 Grand Slam winner Sam Prendergast will make his Leinster debut this weekend.

The fly half will start for the Blues in their URC clash with the Lions on Saturday.

Rhys Ruddock captains a youthful Leinster side with five Academy graduates set to make appearances from the bench in Johannesburg.

Elsewhere, Jack Carty is back in Connacht's starting line up as they take on Cardiff tomorrow.

The outhalf is one of 6 players brought in by Andy Friend with Finlay Bealham also back in at tighthead.

Kick off at the Sportsground on Saturday is at 7:35pm.