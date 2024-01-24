Roy Keane Sees Ireland Job As An Option

Roy Keane has described the vacant Republic of Ireland manager's job as 'an option' for him.
The former Ireland captain was assistant to Martin O'Neill with the Boys in Green between 2013 and 2018.
He hasn't been involved in coaching since assisting O'Neill at Nottingham Forest for half a season
Keane told the 'Stick to Football' podcast there's an appeal in returning to an international job
Chris Hughton has been sacked as manager of Ghana.
The former Republic of Ireland international failed to guide them out of the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Hughton is believed to be out of the running to replace Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, with England Under 21 manager Lee Carsley understood to be the frontrunner.