Roy Keane Sees Ireland Job As An Option

Jan 24, 2024 13:29 By brendan
Roy Keane has described the vacant Republic of Ireland manager's job as 'an option' for him.

 

The former Ireland captain was assistant to Martin O'Neill with the Boys in Green between 2013 and 2018.

He hasn't been involved in coaching since assisting O'Neill at Nottingham Forest for half a season

 

Keane told the 'Stick to Football' podcast there's an appeal in returning to an international job

 

Chris Hughton has been sacked as manager of Ghana.

The former Republic of Ireland international failed to guide them out of the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hughton is believed to be out of the running to replace Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, with England Under 21 manager Lee Carsley understood to be the frontrunner.

