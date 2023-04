3 Munster Scor titles for Kingdom

Kerry won three titles at the Munster Scor Na nOg Finals; Glenflesk-Ballad Group, Spa-Set Dancing and Crotta-Instrumental Music.

Also through are the Tralee Parnells quiz team, who were pipped by a point for glory.

BALLAD GROUP

East Kerry, Glenflesk, Aoise O Donoghue, Muireann Healy, Abby Cronin, Cliona Moynihan, Sarah O Donoghue, Sub Patrick Mullane,

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

North Kerry Hurling, Crotto O Neills, Conor Breen, Thomas Breen, Sarah Murphy, Ellen Trant, Grace Hannon Linnane,

SET DANCING

Spa, East Kerry Board; Roisin O Sullivan, Isabele Waters, Grace O Connor, Aine O Sullivan, Cira O Donoghue, Dara Brosnan, Diarmuid o Donavan, Colm O Connor, Oisin O Sullivan

Quiz

Tralee Parnells. Tralee/St. Brendans Board. Donnacha Buttimer, Brian Reidy, Karl Cronin, Aoife Trant