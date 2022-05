3 Irish women are looking to book their places in the quarter finals of the Women's World Boxing Championships this afternoon.

First up, Niamh Fay faces Romanian Lacramioara Perijoc in the last 16 of the bantemweight competition.

Amy Broadhurst aims to reach the quarter finals of the light welterweight with a win over Aslahan Mehmedova of Bulgaria.

While Carly McNaul faces a tough task against Croatia's Nikolina Cacic in the women's flyweight.