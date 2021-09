3 County Hurling Championship finals are to be played over the first weekend of next month.

The Intermediate decider is to be played on Sunday October 3rd at 2 o’clock.

It’s between Kilgarvan and Causeway B at a venue to be confirmed.

The Junior Final is a day earlier, at 4 o’clock; Causeway C versus Dr. Crokes B at a venue to be confirmed.

The 2020 Junior decider is also fixed for Saturday October 2nd, between Duagh and Ballyheigue B at 2 in Crotta.