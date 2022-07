Padraig Harrington claims Henrik Stenson's departure from the Ryder Cup won't affect the competition in "any way, shape or form".

The 2016 Open winner was stripped of Team Europe's captaincy by the PGA Tour after defecting to the controversial LIV Series.

Harrington - who was a member of six consecutive Ryder Cup teams - tells Sky Sports News, the timing of Stenson's decision is odd.