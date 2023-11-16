2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures revealed

HOLDERS Kerry will begin the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown with a glamour clash against Dublin on the opening weekend of the 2024 campaign.

The two counties met in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, won by Dublin at Croke Park, and will renew acquaintances in Round 1 of the 2024 Lidl National League.

Dublin will have home advantage for what promises to be an intriguing fixture to help kickstart the new campaign.

Advertisement

Division 1 also contains newly-promoted Armagh and 2023 runners-up Galway, while Cork, Mayo, Meath and Waterford make up the remainder of the top flight.

Also on the opening weekend of fixtures (January 21), Cork are at home to Galway, Meath make the trip to Mayo, and Armagh have home advantage against Waterford.

Round 2 will see three provincial derbies take place, with Meath at home to Dublin, Galway have home advantage against Mayo, and Kerry host Waterford. Cork’s trip to Armagh is the other Round 2 fixture in Division 1.

Advertisement

Divisions 2, 3 and 4 will each also contain eight teams in 2024, with the top two teams in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 progressing straight to their respective Finals, while there are semi-finals scheduled for Division 4 on Sunday March 24.

The Divisions 1 and 2 Finals will be played at Croke Park on Sunday April 7, with the Divisions 3 and 4 Finals scheduled for Saturday April 6.

Division 2 will contain Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal (relegated from Division 1 in 2023), Tipperary, Kildare (promoted from Division 3), Tyrone, 2023 runners-up Laois and Westmeath.

Advertisement

Division 3 is made up of Antrim (promoted from Division 4), Offaly, 2023 runners-up Clare, Roscommon (relegated from Division 2 in 2023), Down, Sligo, Louth and Wexford.

And Division 4 is comprised of Carlow, 2023 runners-up Leitrim, Derry, Limerick, Fermanagh, Longford (relegated from Division 3 in 2023), Kilkenny and Wicklow.