2 new Officers elected at Annual Convention of North Kerry Hurling Board

Jan 31, 2025 09:13 By radiokerrysport
2 new Officers elected at Annual Convention of North Kerry Hurling Board
2 new Officers were elected at the Annual Convention of the North Kerry Hurling Board.

Seamus Buckley of Causeway comes in as Development Officer while Noel O’Connor, also of Causeway, will be the Assistant Secretary.

Other Officers re-elected are: Chairman - Joe Walsh (Kilmoyley). Vice Chairman - Timmy Weir (Abbeydorney). Secretary - Gavin O’Connor (Kilmoyley). P.R.O. - Tommy O’Connor (St. Brendan’s). Treasurers -Aidan Behan & Paudie Dineen (both Abbeydorney) and Cultural Officer - Tom Lawlor (Ballyheigue).

The Chairman announced a series of events to be held over the coming months to celebrate the Centenary of the North Kerry Hurling Board which was founded 100 years ago, on 13 April 1925.

