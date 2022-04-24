2 in a row for Limerick; Football Championships continue this afternoon

Limerick have 2 wins on the board in this year's Munster Senior Hurling championship.

Aaron Gillane scored 13 points as they beat Waterford by 3, 30 points to 2-21.

Waterford raised two green flags in the last ten minutes but the All Ireland champions held out.

Gillane says their belief helped them through

Tipperary are looking for their first win of the Munster championship today.

They take on Clare in the round robin series at 2pm.

==

Kilkenny are in pole position to retain their Leinster Senior hurling crown.

The Cats had no problems against Laois, winning by 23 points, 2-34 to 1-14.

Galway also racked up a huge score, putting 46 points on Westmeath in a 3-34 to 1-17 victory at Pearse Stadium.

Wexford almost made it two draws in two weeks but they failed to come back against Dublin.

Mattie Kenny's men held on for a 24 point to 23 win at Wexford Park.

==

Donegal face Armagh in the quarter finals of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Throw in at Ballybofey is at 2pm.

Louth and Carlow kick off their Leinster Senior Football Championship campaigns at 2:30pm.

Wexford play host to Offaly half an hour later while Laois travel to Wicklow at 3:30pm.

It's a battle of the rivals in the quarter final of the Connacht Senior Football championship.

Mayo and Galway meet at 4pm in Castlebar.