Woodlands, Texas hosts the first women’s Major of the year - the Chevron Championship - which gets underway today.

Stephanie Meadow tees off at quarter-past-1, Irish time.

While Leona Maguire goes out just under an hour later.

Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Rory McIlroy are all at Hilton Head for the RBC Heritage.

Lowry will be the first of the three to tee off today, at quarter-to-five Irish time.