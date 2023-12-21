16 Year Old Through to Round 2 At The Darts

Two-time champion Peter Wright is out of the PDC World Darts Championship.
The Scot suffered a 3-nil defeat to Jim Williams of Wales in the second round at the Alexandra Palace.
16-year-old Luke Littler is into the second round of the World Darts Championship after a 3-nil win over Dutchman Christian Kist.
He tells Sky Sports News, it was a special night at Alexandra Palace.
The action continues today, with Tyrone native Mickey Mansell up against China's Xiao Chen Zong.
They're due to get the afternoon play underway at 20-to-1.
2018 winner Rob Cross plays Thibault Tricole of France in the final match of the afternoon session.