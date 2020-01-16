South Kerry FF Cllr to Champion Foley from Tralee – January 16th, 2020

Cllr Michael Cahill says he’ll be campaigning for Fianna Fáil election candidate Cllr Norma Foley and asking people to give her their number one, rather than his close geographical neighbour Cllr Norma Moriarty and sitting Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil.

