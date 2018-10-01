Seven Days – September 30th, 2018

On this week’s Seven Days: Michael Healy Rae denies reneging on TD duties to be on television, Listowel is Ireland’s tidiest town, a Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council believes the principal of a local property tax is wrong & should first Holy Communions be taken out of school

