Rob Kearney Chats His Rugby Career On Terrace Talk

Rob Kearney has refused to be drawn on whether Simon Zebo should be recalled to the Irish team.

Following Ireland’s defeat to France in the Six Nations, a number of commentators have questioned the continued absence of Simon Zebo in the Irish set up.

Zebo was part of the Racing 92 team that reached the Heineken Champions Cup Final last month.

Kearney, who finished his Leinster and Irish career recently, says the former Munster winger and full back is a superb player.

However, he says there are plenty of options for the number 15 jersey.

Kearney has recently released his autobiography, No Hiding.

I caught up with Rob during the week to chat about his own career, including his relationship with various coaches, dealing with changes in his own game, and shift in power between Munster and Leinster.

I first asked Rob how much things have changed during his career.

No Hiding: My Autobiography – Rob Kearney with David Walsh (Reach Sport)