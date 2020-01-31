Professor Emeritus of Theology at Maynooth, Fr Vincent Twomey has lamented what he sees as some churchgoers’ failure to treat Sunday Mass as a special occasion. He believes this is reflected by the fact that so few seem to want to dress up for Mass.
Over 40% increase in number of patients on trolleys in UHK this January
418 patients waited on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department in January.That's more than a 40% increase when compared to the same month...
Minister says Kerry and Cork CAMHS waiting lists will reduce in near future
A government minister says waiting lists for Kerry children and teenagers seeking an appointment with mental health services will reduce in the near future.Late...
€3.7m refurbishment of UHK mental health unit officially unveiled
The €3.7 million refurbishment of a mental health unit has been officially unveiled in University Hospital Kerry.Minister Jim Daly, Minister of State for Mental...
Brexit Day – January 31st, 2020
The UK leaves the European Union at 11 o’clock tonight. Castleisland’s Liz Shanahan is a significant business leader in the UK. Her clients have...
Call from the Dáil – January 31st, 2020
Michael O’Regan analyses the latest TV election debate and how the general election campaign has been progressing in the past week.
Restoring a Sense of Reverence to Mass Attendance – January 31st, 2020
