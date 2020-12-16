Picketing workers in Tralee say government’s €3 million training package is insulting

Picketing workers in Tralee say the government’s offer of a €3 million training and upskilling package is insulting.

Former Debenhams workers in Tralee continue to protest for improved redundancy terms, following the company’s liquidation of its Irish arm earlier this year.

The Chair of the Labour Court, Kevin Foley, announced the proposal last night following engagement with former Debenhams workers, KPMG and the government.

Patricia O’Sullivan, who worked in the Manor West store, says the government’s offer amounts to nothing.