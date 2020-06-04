Nutrition Advice with Anne Darcy, this months topic is pain and inflammation
Forestry study involving Kerry participants calls for more native trees
Planting more native tree species, more engagement with local communities and flexibility on land use are among the major findings of a new national...
Councillor confident that FEXCO will create jobs again in the future
A Kerry County Councillor says he is confident FEXCO will create more jobs in the future.The global payments company, which has its headquarters in...
Kerry’s civic amenity sites to fully reopen from Monday
Kerry County Council’s civic amenity sites will fully reopen from Monday.The sites were opened on a phased basis, but were only accepting one car...
Consumer confusion on electric vehicle targets for Ireland – June 4th, 2020
Petrol cars will be banned by 2030, but there won't be enough electric cars available by then to meet demand. Denis Murphy, the Irish...
The Joey Challenge – June 4th, 2020
Oxfam in Tralee re-opens in Tralee next week and have launched a novel new campaign, inspired by Joey in 'Friends' to get us all...
Nutrition Advice – June 4th, 2020
Nutrition Advice with Anne Darcy, this months topic is pain and inflammation