Young woman who sought asylum dies in childbirth in Kerry

Apr 29, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Young woman who sought asylum dies in childbirth in Kerry
A young woman, who was seeking asylum in Ireland, has died in childbirth in Tralee.

Zimbabwean national, Ta Tenda, died in childbirth at University Hospital Kerry while giving birth to a healthy baby girl.

29-year-old Ta Tenda, who had three other children, lived with them at a direct provision centre in Kenmare.

Members of MASI, an advocacy group for asylum seekers, visited Kenmare in recent days to support her children.

A spokesperson from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth offered condolences to Ms Tenda’s family and friends.

The department says where a person dies while they’re being provided with accommodation by IPAS, the International Protection Accommodation Service, the department works closely with the centre management to assist the person’s next-of-kin in accessing the full supports provided by the State.

This is done to ensure that any residents affected by the death are assisted in accessing services that can support them during the difficult time.

 

