Young Tralee man facing drugs charges remanded on bail

A young Tralee man accused of drug offences has been remanded on continuing bail.

19-year-old Jason Martin of 62 Mitchels Avenue, Tralee, appeared before Judge Marie King in Tralee District Court yesterday.

He faces five charges in total.

Mr Martin is accused of the possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Tralee garda station on Saturday 24th August, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He is also accused of the possession of cannabis at his home address on the same date, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Martin is charged with the possession of the proceeds of over €7,500 in cash, which was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

He also faces two road traffic charges, namely that he drove an M4 Pro E-scooter without insurance or a valid licence in Mitchels Avenue last Saturday.

At Tralee District Court, Inspector Tim O’Keeffe said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are sought.

Judge Marie Keane remanded him on continuing bail to 25th September for DPP directions.

His solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, said Mr Martin is a 19-year-old on illness benefit of €232 per week, and legal aid was granted.