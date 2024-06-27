Young people warned to be vigilant following reports of drink spiking in Kerry pubs

Drink spiking is not an everyday occurrence in Kerry, but young people should still be vigilant on a night out.

That's the view of secretary of the Kerry Vintners, Christy Walsh, reacting to a Kerry mother, who says her daughter's drink was spiked in a Tralee pub.

Mr Walsh described the incident as 'harrowing' and warned young people to look out for each other, when socialising this summer.

He says he's aware of individuals who prey on young people in pubs, either offering them drugs or slipping drugs into their drinks.

But he says it's impossible to assess the extent of the problem in Kerry: