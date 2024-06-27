Advertisement
News

Young people warned to be vigilant following reports of drink spiking in Kerry pubs

Jun 27, 2024 17:31 By radiokerrynews
Young people warned to be vigilant following reports of drink spiking in Kerry pubs
Share this article

Drink spiking is not an everyday occurrence in Kerry, but young people should still be vigilant on a night out.

That's the view of secretary of the Kerry Vintners, Christy Walsh, reacting to a Kerry mother, who says her daughter's drink  was spiked in a Tralee pub.

Mr Walsh described the incident as 'harrowing' and warned young people to look out for each other, when socialising this summer.

Advertisement

He says he's aware of individuals who prey on young people in pubs, either offering them drugs or slipping drugs into their drinks.

But he says it's impossible to assess the extent of the problem in Kerry:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

GAA communities pay their respects as Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh makes his final journey home
Advertisement
Sinn Féin TD describes West Kerry mans case as everything wrong with Irish nursing care
UHK confirms maternal death at hospital
Advertisement

Recommended

5 Munster Men to Start For Ireland U20s In World Cup Opener
Derry Are Dangerous According To Former Kerry All Star
Kerry Ladies U16s Take On Mayo In Semi Final Tonight
O'Leary Named Player Of The Month
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus