The acting station officer at Listowel Fire Service has described yesterday's flooding of Listowel as 'a once in a hundred year event'.

David Twomey said everything that could be done to save homes was done.

Over 100 people had to be evacuated from 70 homes when the River Feale burst it's banks following torrential rain from Storm Bert, which came immediately after heavy snow across Kerry.

Advertisement

Officer Twomey said he was honoured and humbled to work with such fantastic people: