Yellow wind warning for Kerry for tomorrow morning

Aug 11, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Yellow wind warning for Kerry for tomorrow morning
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Kerry for tomorrow morning.

It’s forecasting unseasonably windy weather, with south to southeast winds reaching 40 to 50 km/h, and gusts of up to 90 km/h.

It says winds will be strongest along the coast, as well as exposed and higher ground; rough seas are also expected.

The warning is in place for between 8 and 11 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Kerry County Council is advising people to take appropriate precautions with outdoor furniture, camping equipment, and other similar items.

