A yellow wind warning has been extended for Kerry and is now valid until 8 o'clock tonight.

Met Éireann says there'll be very strong west to northwest winds developing, with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h expected.

Winds will be stronger in coastal areas and over high ground, and wave overtopping can be expected in coastal areas.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council is asking people to travel with extra care and slow down, particularly in exposed and coastal areas.