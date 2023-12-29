Advertisement
Yellow weather warning issued for Kerry

Dec 29, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Yellow weather warning issued for Kerry
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Kerry.

Met Éireann's warned two new status yellow warnings, for tomorrow and into New Year's Eve.

Kerry, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford will be under a wind and rain warning from 2am to 11pm tomorrow.

Following this; Kerry, Clare, Cork and Limerick will be under a yellow wind warning from 11pm tomorrow to 5pm on New Year's Eve.

The forecaster is warning of strong and gusty winds, as well as heavy rain and thundery showers during the warnings.

