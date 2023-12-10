Advertisement
Yellow weather warning in place for Kerry

Dec 10, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
A yellow wind warning is coming into effect in Kerry now, as Storm Fergus hits.

The warning is expected to last until 9 o'clock tonight.

Met Éireann is warning of potential wave over-topping, difficult travelling conditions and debris.

Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Mayo are also affected by this warning, with Clare, Galway and Mayo being upgraded to orange at 3pm.

At 6pm Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Westmeath and Wicklow will be put in a yellow wind warning.

A status orange storm warning has been issued off the Kerry coast, from Valentia to Loop Head to Erris Head.

Due to the weather, Tralee Chamber Alliance has cancelled the Island of Geese Christmas Market this afternoon.

