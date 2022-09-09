Worlds largest private residential cruise ship is docked in Dingle

The World, the largest private residential ship on the planet is at anchor in Dingle.

It’s the first time the vessel has visited Ireland and is set to depart the harbour this evening.

The World is a 644 foot long, private residential cruise ship, which first launched in 2002.

The vessel has 165 residencies on board, made up of apartments, studio apartments and studios. With private residencies costing between 3 and 15 million dollars. Residents can live on board as the ship travels.

In March 2020, the ship was emptied of passengers and non-essential crew because of Covid 19, before returning to service in July 2021.

The visit to Ireland is part of a 16-week itinerary that has taken in ports in Amsterdam and Stockholm, Iceland and Scotland.

The ship has already visited Killybegs and Galway and arrived in Dingle yesterday morning. It will sail to Bantry after its stay in the harbour, before continuing to the next leg of its voyage to Europe and the Mediterranean