Works to upgrade Muckross House and Gardens car park to begin this week

Oct 25, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrynews
Works to upgrade the grounds of Muckross House and Gardens will begin this week.

The upgrade works will include upgrading the existing car park, extending the existing bus parking area, and upgrading the overflow car park.

A new surface water drainage system will also be installed, which will serve the entire car parking area.

The works will continue until next June, and are expected to allow for an increase in visitors to Killarney National Park and particularly Muckross House and Gardens.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, announced the commencement of the works on a recent visit to Killarney.

