Works to repair Cahersiveen road to take place this week

Works to repair a road in Cahersiveen which has been described as “dangerous and shocking”, will take place this week.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says he's received confirmation that €150,000 has been allocated to repair 400m of the Ring of Kerry that passes by Coláiste na Sceilge in the town.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District adds these works are not before time, as it's a small but important section of the road.

The works are due to take place during the school mid-term break, which runs from this coming Monday 25th October to Friday 29th October inclusive.