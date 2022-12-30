Works to complete John B Keane Road upgrade for Listowel Bypass to start in early 2023

Works to complete the upgrade of John B Keane Road as part of the N69 Listowel Bypass will start in early 2023.

The section between the Ballybunion Road and Clieveragh Road has been down to a single lane traffic for some time.

The Listowel bypass will comprise an almost 6km western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road, north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors began construction works in mid-February.

Work on the new bridge over the River Feale is ongoing, so too is the construction of underpasses and culverts.

The project includes for the upgrading of the John B Keane Road; work on the section between the R553 Ballybunion Road and R552 Clieveragh Road, which was down to single lane traffic for some time, was to finish before Christmas.

Works to complete the remaining sections of the John B Keane Road will begin in early 2023.

Meanwhile, the land acquisition process is progressing, with consultation on acquisition and accommodation works continuing between Kerry County Council, landowners, and land agents.