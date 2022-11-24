Works on Listowel Bypass will cease in December until after Christmas

Works on the N69 Listowel Bypass will cease during December and won’t recommence until after Christmas.

The works on the more than €60 million project, began in February; they’re being undertaken by Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors from Foxford, Co Mayo.

Works are currently underway on the John B Keane and the Ballybunion roads, but the current phase of works will be completed in the coming weeks.

The N69 Listowel Bypass consists of an almost 6km (5.95km) western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick Road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

At the Listowel Municipal District meeting, Senior Executive Engineer with Kerry National Roads Office Tracy Smith provided councillors with an update on the project.

She told councillors that works on the John B Keane Road, which is currently operating under a single-lane traffic system, are due to be completed during the first week of December, while the works on the Ballybunion Road section will be completed on December 16th.

Ms Smith told councillors that the remaining works on the John B Keane Road will continue after Christmas, as will works on the Greenville Road roundabout which will require a road closure; details of timeframe for this have yet to be finalised.

Listowel MD councillors stated it was good news for the town that works would cease in the lead up to the festive season, adding it was positive news for businesses.