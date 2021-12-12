Works on Killorglin footpath to be completed by end of year

Works on a footpath in Killorglin are to be completed by the end of the year.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says he received confirmation that the works in Sunhill have started and will be finished by end of year.

Cllr Cahill believes this will be a godsend for residents in the area, particularly those travelling to and from the National School.

The Fianna Fáil councillor adds he is now requesting that the council's Roads Department examines the feasibility of providing a pedestrian crossing at Lynch's Heights.