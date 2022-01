Work is set to begin next month on building the Listowel Bypass.

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors from Foxford, Co Mayo was awarded the contract for the project last month.

The N69 Listowel Bypass comprises an almost 6km (5.95km) western and northern bypass of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Advertisement

Works on the ground are to begin in the middle of February.