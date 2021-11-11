Advertisement
Work on Listowel Bypass likely to begin early next year

Nov 11, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Works on the Listowel Bypass are likely to begin early next year.

The council is currently awaiting the green light from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to appoint the preferred contractor.

The N69 Listowel Bypass will comprise a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Project engineer, Tracy Smith told the recent Listowel MD meeting that after the contractor is appointed, works would be expected to begin early next year.

