Work of Kerry community groups should be highlighted

Feb 24, 2025 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Work of Kerry community groups should be highlighted
The work of community development organisations and groups around Kerry needs to be supported and highlighted.

That’s according to Jurga Butkute, Ukrainian Supports Coordinator at the South Kerry Development Partnership.

Ms Butkute is originally from Lithuania but has lived in Killorglin since 2017, and her role is part of Pobal’s Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme.

She was reacting to Radio Kerry’s Kerry Thinks survey, which showed 16% of respondents say they’ve been the victim of discrimination.

Ms Butkute says people need to be aware of the work these groups do, and they’re for all people in the county rather than just new residents.

