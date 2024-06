A breeding pair of the Woodpecker has recently been confirmed in Killarney National Park.

In recent weeks staff and visitors have been hearing the bird.

The breeding pair was confirmed for the first time and chicks have fledged successfully.

The Woodpecker became extinct during the 17th century, and has made a comeback in Ireland.

Sightings of the Great Spotted Woodpeckers in Killarney National Park continue to be monitored.

