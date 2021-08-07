Advertisement
Woman hospitalised following serious assault in Castleisland

Aug 7, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
A woman is being treated in hospital for injuries she sustained in a serious assault in Castleisland.

The assault took place at a house on Limerick Road in Castleisland yesterday afternoon.

A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the assault, and is currently detained at Tralee garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A woman in her mid-40s was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

