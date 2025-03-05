Woman further remanded in custody in relation to meth lab bust in Killarney home

A woman has been further remanded in custody in relation to a meth lab bust in her home in Killarney.

43-year-old Anna Entrambasaguas of Apartment 2, Knocknasartnett, Killarney appeared before Tralee District Court in relation to seven charges this morning.

The court previously heard she allegedly had all the items required for a meth lab in her home; these items were seized following a raid by Gardaí in October.

It's alleged that on October 31st Anna Entrambasaguas was in possession of crystal meth at her home for sale or supply.

She faces a total of seven charges, including two charges relating to crystal meth, two relating to possession of the stolen driving licenses and two charges of possession of forged Czech Republic driving licenses.

It’s also alleged that mother-of-one had a machine specially designed for the production of false instruments – to be used to induce another person to accept it as genuine.

Ms Entrambasaguas appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link from Limerick Prison this morning.

Sergeant Chris Manton told Judge David Waters that the State is awaiting DPP directions and he stated he wasn't sure when he’d have them.

The woman’s solicitor Brendan Ahern told the court that the case was dragging on a lot and his client had been in custody for a long time; Ms Entrambasaguas was refused bail in the district court and High Court, and so has been in custody since early November.

The court was previously told there were delays of up to a year for drug analysis by Forensic Science Ireland which was again referenced at this morning's sitting.

Sergeant Chris Manton said they are still awaiting analysis from FSI.

Judge Waters referenced the delays and stated he wouldn’t keep remanding the accused in custody for 12 months and told Sergeant Manton that message needed to be said.

Judge Waters remanded Anna Entrambasaguas in continuing custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on March 19th, via video-link for DPP directions.