Woman further remanded in custody in relation to Killarney crystal meth lab bust

A woman has been further remanded in custody in relation to a meth lab bust in her Killarney home.

Anna Entrambasaguas of Apartment 2, Knocknasartnett, Killarney appeared before Tralee District Court in relation to seven charges.

The court previously heard she allegedly had all the items required for a meth lab in her home, which were seized following a raid by gardaí in late October.

It’s alleged that on October 31st Anna Entrambasaguas was in possession of crystal meth at her home for sale or supply.

She faces a total of seven charges, including two charges relating to crystal meth, two relating to possession of the stolen driving licenses and two charges of possession of forged Czech Republic driving licenses.

It’s also alleged that mother of one had a machine specially designed for the production of false instruments – to be used to induce another person to accept it as genuine.

The 43-year-old appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link from Limerick Prison recently in relation to the charges.

Sergeant Chris Manton told Judge David Waters that state is awaiting DPP direction.

The court heard there may be a possible re-application for bail from the accused.

Solicitor John Cashell, acting under instruction from Brendan Ahern, confirmed that Ms Entrambasaguas, who has been in custody since November, would not be applying for bail on this occasion.

Judge Waters remanded her in continuing custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on March 5th, via video-link for DPP directions.